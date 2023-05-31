Lauderdale County Sheriff candidate profile: Ward Calhoun

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Name

Ward Calhoun

List previous related work experience/political offices held

1988 - 1996 Shelter Insurance Agent

1992 - 1995 Reserve Deputy Sheriff for Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department

1996 - 2000 LCSD Patrol Deputy Sheriff

1997 - 2000 LCSD Community Policing Deputy and Grant Coordinator

2000 - 2005 LCSD Patrol Major over the Uniform Patrol Division

2003 - 2008 East Mississippi Public Safety Institute Academy Director 2005 LCSD Chief Deputy

2000 Co-owner of C & M Security, LLC

Why are you running for office?

I am proud to have been a part of the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department over the last 30 years. Working with a team of professionals, we have established a legacy of leadership, professionalism, accountability, fairness, and integrity. Our goal has been to provide unparalleled protection to the citizens of Lauderdale County based on the impartial treatment of individuals without favoritism or discrimination and invested in the best outcome for all parties. This legacy must continue as the standard for law enforcement in our county, but the mission is far from complete. We must be in constant pursuit of excellence. My goal, my vision, remains what it was over 30 years ago: to serve my community and to create a safe place to live and work, a place where my children and now my grandchildren can go to church and school and work without fear of harm, a place where they can live and thrive.

What will be your top issue to tackle if elected?

My top priority will be hiring, training, and retaining the most professional law enforcement team possible. Without an effective team we will be unable to provide the quality law enforcement services our community deserves and expects.

Do you have any formal degrees or training for this position?

Bachelor of Science in Business Administration, Mississippi College - 1987

Graduate of Mississippi Law Enforcement Training Academy - 1996

Level Three Crash Reconstructionist - 1999

School Resource Officer Certified - 2000

Graduate of F.B.I. National Academy – 2001

Graduate of Leadership Lauderdale - 2001

State of Mississippi Certified Instructor - 2005

National Tactical Officers Assn / S.W.A.T. Supervision and Command Training - 2006

Crisis Intervention Team Certified - 2013

