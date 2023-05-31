Neshoba County Circuit Clerk candidate profile: Heather Rushing Kennedy

Neshoba County Election Circuit Clerk
Neshoba County Election Circuit Clerk(WTOK)
By WTOK Staff
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 2:27 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Name:

Heather Rushing Kennedy

List previous related work experience/political offices held

I have been involved in elections in one form or another for the past 22 years. I started out being a poll workers at 18 until I was 25. At that time i ran for Election Commissioner and won. I have been an election commissioner for 14 years working underneath the circuit clerk office. During that time I was chairwoman for 10 years. I oversaw the budget, made sure the payroll was correct, and ordered materials that were needed.

Why are you running for office?

I have already had experience in a part of the circuit clerk job and I am wanting to further my learning. Also I want to be able to serve the people of Neshoba county.

How will your experience prepare you for this position?

I have helped run elections, helped train pollworkers, and worked hand in hand with the circuit clerk on things like redistricting. I am well versed in the SEMS system (Statewide Election Management system) which you need to register voters, redistrict, and print absentee ballots from. I will be able to jump right into the job and get started on the March presidential primary without having to have any extra training.

