Picture perfect weather continues

Grab an item or 2 off today's checklist
Grab an item or 2 off today's checklist(WTOK)
By Avaionia Smith
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 8:25 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Wing Wednesday! It is day 3 of lovely weather over our area. Through the day partly cloudy skies remain in the forecast, but no rain showers to worry about until late Wednesday evening into Thursday morning. Scattered showers remain through the end of the week.

Tracking The Tropics:

There is a disturbance in the central gulf of Mexico with a 10% chance of development over the next couple of days. It could bring heavy rainfall and gusty winds to the Florida Peninsula as we continue through the week. Make sure you are planning and preparing for the 2023 Atlantic Hurricane Season which officially starts on June 1st lasting through November 30th.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NCSD is actively searching for a murder suspect Tuesday evening in Newton County according to...
Active search for Newton County murder suspect
A Memorial Day stand-off between Zachary James and the Clarke County Sheriff's Department ended...
Clarke County Memorial Day stand-off ends peacefully
FILE - Joran van der Sloot was reportedly injured during a fight in a prison in Peru.
Reports: Joran van der Sloot, suspect in Natalee Holloway’s disappearance, injured in prison fight, lawyer says
Pamela Morrow started donating 5 to 22 feet tall wooden crosses after she lost her oldest son,...
Mississippi woman donates crosses to those who’ve lost loved ones
Keigan “Keig” Norwood
Rankin County elementary student dies days after crash involving ATV, car

Latest News

Today's Weather - Avaionia Smith - May 31st, 2023
Hurricane season officially begins on June 1st
Wednesday brings nice weather, but we are watching the tropics
Today's Weather - Avaionia Smith - May 30th, 2023
Drink plenty of water
Stay hydrated as 90 degree temps are on the way