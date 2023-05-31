Picture perfect weather continues

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Wing Wednesday! It is day 3 of lovely weather over our area. Through the day partly cloudy skies remain in the forecast, but no rain showers to worry about until late Wednesday evening into Thursday morning. Scattered showers remain through the end of the week.

Tracking The Tropics:

There is a disturbance in the central gulf of Mexico with a 10% chance of development over the next couple of days. It could bring heavy rainfall and gusty winds to the Florida Peninsula as we continue through the week. Make sure you are planning and preparing for the 2023 Atlantic Hurricane Season which officially starts on June 1st lasting through November 30th.

