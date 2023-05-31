State Games of Mississippi Opening Ceremonies on Friday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The 32nd annual State Games of Mississippi will begin on Friday evening with the Opening Ceremonies, in Downtown, Meridian.

The gates at City Hall Lawn will open at 5 pm, with food vendors, live music and much more.

The ceremonies will begin at 7pm with hot air balloon launch in conjunction with the singing of the National Anthem.

The Parade of Athletes will follow, and an epic fireworks show will follow that.

For more information, visit: https://stategamesofms.org/

