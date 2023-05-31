Stronger Together Foundation works to help families affected by suicide

By Christen Hyde
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 5:25 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - On the last day of Mental Health Awareness Month, News 11 wanted to remind the public to not suffer in silence and reach out for help if you are struggling with your mental health.

The Stronger Together Foundation is a veteran founded non-profit in the Queen City working to help families who have been affected by suicide and connect those families with resources to support them.

“With the military, we lose 22 a day and that’s one every 65 minutes. Some of them are veterans. Some of them are enlisted from all walks of life. People don’t realize how many it is, but we need to bring awareness to the situation. We want to honor the military person that took the oath to defend this country regardless of how they left this earth, and then we want to educate and erase the stigma of suicide,” said Mike Couch, Stronger Together President.

The Stronger Together Foundation can provide resources to counseling services and even monetary support to families in need.

If you are interested in learning more about the organization, you are urged to visit the Stronger Together Foundation website.

