Suspect identified in Newton County murder

NEWTON, Miss. (WTOK) - Sheriff Joedy Pennington has confirmed Dr. Char’dae Knowlin is the victim in the murder that was discovered on Tuesday in Newton County.

On Tuesday, May 30, 2023 Newton County Sheriff Office did a welfare check at Dr. Knowlins’ residence at 1600 block of Ledlow Road in Newton County. After making entry to the house deputies found the body of Dr. Knowlin.

Newton County Sheriff department is seeking Roderick Tyrone Moss. Moss is charged with Capital Murder.

Moss is considered armed and dangerous. Moss is described as a 48-year-old black male around 5 ft 9 and weighing 185 pounds. If come into contact with Moss do not approach call 911. Moss is considered armed and dangerous. If you have any information on Roderick Tyrone Moss, please contact Newton County Sheriff Office 601.635.2101 or 601.635.4401.

