Team of the Week: West Lauderdale Knights Baseball

By Patrick Talbot
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 7:05 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - This week’s Total Pain Care Team of the Week is the West Lauderdale Knights Baseball team.

The North State Champs are looking to get Head Coach, Jason Smith his second ring as head coach of the Knights.

The Knights begin their State Championship series against the Purvis Tornadoes tomorrow at 4 pm.

Congratulations to the knights for being this week’s total pain care team of the week.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Memorial Day stand-off between Zachary James and the Clarke County Sheriff's Department ended...
Clarke County Memorial Day stand-off ends peacefully
Emergency crews responded to the scene of what appeared to be a partial building collapse in...
1 person rescued overnight after part of apartment building collapses in Iowa; structure to be demolished
Michael Lewis and Joseph Spring
Two inmates escape Hinds County jail by climbing through air duct, sheriff says
FILE - Joran van der Sloot was reportedly injured during a fight in a prison in Peru.
Reports: Joran van der Sloot, suspect in Natalee Holloway’s disappearance, injured in prison fight, lawyer says
One person was shot in an accidental shooting.
Accidental shooting at Meridian Public Training Facility

Latest News

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic is mobbed by teammates after accepting the series MVP trophy...
The NBA Finals are set: It’s the Heat and the Nuggets for the Larry O’Brien Trophy
Alabama Head Coach Nick Saban (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
Nick Saban: Current track in college football will lead to less competitive balance
Brett Busbes, third baseman for the West Lauderdale Knights, takes batting practice, as he and...
Busbea stepping up for Knights
Charlie Conerly was a stand-out football player for Ole Miss and the New York Giants, and...
Charlie Conerly exemplifies athletic excellence and service to the country in the state of Mississippi