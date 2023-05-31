Third arrest made in Jakavion Adams murder case

Antonio “Jack Boom” Clay, 23, is charged with murder.
Antonio “Jack Boom” Clay, 23, is charged with murder.(Meridian Police Dept.)
By WTOK Staff
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 5:16 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Police Department announced Wednesday another arrest in the May 23, 2023, murder of Jakavion Adams.

Antonio “Jack Boom” Clay, 23, was charged with murder and possession of a firearm by a felon. He is being held without bond, with more charges pending.

Detective Chanetta Stevens said the MPD expects to make more arrests in this case. She thanked the community again for its assistance in apprehending suspects.

Stevens said a collaborative effort of the Meridian Police Department, its Criminal Investigations Division and Special Operations Unit, along with the U.S. Marshals Service Gulf Coast Regional Task Force led to Clay’s arrest.

Two others were charged previously. Lawyon Vaughn, 24, is charged with murder. Zalexius Barron, 20, was arrested for aiding and abetting crimes in furtherance of gang activities.

