Three Kemper Co. men convicted on drug charges

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - The U.S Attorney’s Office in Jackson announced Wednesday the convictions of three Kemper County men for conspiring to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

Donovan Sherill Bourrage, 45, of DeKalb, Orlando Bourrage, 48, of DeKalb, and Cordaryl Ford, 36, of Porterville, were indicted in federal court. Donovan Bourrage was also charged with an additional separate count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

Ford pleaded guilty on the first day of his trial in U.S. District Court in Jackson. After a week-long trial, Donovan Bourrage was found guilty of both counts and Orlando Bourrage was found guilty of his charge May 26.

Ford will be sentenced Aug. 28. Donovan Bourrage and Orlando Bourrage will both be sentenced Sept. 5. Each defendant faces a maximum penalty of life in prison. A federal district judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

In a news release, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said court documents revealed the three conspired with others in May 2020 to traffic meth in and around Kemper County. Agents intercepted a package shipped from California to Mississippi that was intended for Cordaryl Ford, who had previously agreed to sell methamphetamine to Donovan Bourrage and Orlando Bourrage. Both Donovan and Orlando intended to resell the methamphetamine in the Kemper County area. The package contained marijuana, cocaine and approximately 9 pounds of methamphetamine. Then in July of 2020, after the anticipated delivery was thwarted, Donovan Bourrage reached out to a known narcotics trafficker in federal custody at the Stone County Detention Center in Wiggins, Miss., to obtain methamphetamine. The detainee elicited the help of his cousin, who ultimately met Donovan Bourrage to deliver the negotiated pound of methamphetamine. Donovan Bourrage would meet the detainee’s cousin again to obtain an additional half-pound of methamphetamine.

The government said the case is the result of an extensive investigation, dubbed “Orlando Land,” which began as an operation targeting illegal drug trafficking in the Neshoba and Kemper counties. “Orlando Land” is part of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces (OCDETF) investigation. OCDETF identifies, disrupts, and dismantles the highest-level drug traffickers, money launderers, gangs, and transnational criminal organizations that threaten the United States by using a prosecutor-led, intelligence-driven, multi-agency approach that leverages the strengths of federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies against criminal networks.

The case was investigated by Homeland Security Investigations, the Drug Enforcement Administration, Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics, Mississippi Attorney General’s Office, Kemper County Sheriff’s Office, Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office, Philadelphia Police Department, Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks, Mississippi National Guard Counterdrug Task Force, and the Madison Police Department. It was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorneys Keesha Middleton and Carla Clark.

