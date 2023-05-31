Wednesday brings nice weather, but we are watching the tropics

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

May is winding down, and the weather looks fairly good for the final day of the month. Wednesday brings a mix of sun & clouds, and there could be some isolated PM showers that pop-up. Otherwise, plan for a nice day with highs reaching the mid 80s.

Thursday, an area of low pressure in the Gulf Mexico could get close enough to the AL/FL Gulf Coast to swing moisture back towards our area (as far north as I-20). The confidence is low for now, but we’re throwing in a few possible showers for the first day of June. Otherwise, the Gulf low will slide towards Florida...bringing lots of rain with it for the Peninsula. See more details under tracking the tropics below. Highs on Thursday will be a little cooler if additional showers roll in, so we’ll go with a range of low-mid 80s.

Friday, it’ll start to heat up with seasonable highs in the upper 80s. The weekend looks to bring highs around 90 degrees as an upper-level ridge of high pressure begins to build over the center of the country. If this high becomes a blocking high (Omega block), it could lead to above average temps much of next week. Stay tuned to Storm Team 11 for updates.

TRACKING THE TROPICS

The National Hurricane Center has a low chance for possible tropical cyclone development in the Gulf and western Atlantic over the next week. This is due to the previously mentioned low (that may swing a little rain our way Thursday). The overall track of this disturbance is taking it towards the Florida Peninsula, and it’ll bring heavy rain, gusty winds, and some coastal flooding to parts of Florida regardless of its development. There will also be a high rip current risk at the MS/AL/FL Gulf Coast beaches because of this disturbance.

If it gets a name, it’ll be called Arlene, and it’s not a direct threat to our area. Hurricane season officially begins on June 1st...lasting until November 30th.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.