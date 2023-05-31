Deadly interstate wreck at 131 mile marker near Meridian
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 10:44 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - A fiery wreck happened around 10:20 a.m. Wednesday on the interstate near the split of I-20/59 and mile marker 131 in eastbound lanes. It involved a log truck and two other 18-wheelers and a passenger vehicle.
Coroner Clayton Cobler said two people have died.
Multiple units have responded. Traffic is backed up.
News 11 has a crew on the scene. WTOK’s camera network shows the plume of smoke.
This is a developing story.
