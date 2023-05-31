Deadly interstate wreck at 131 mile marker near Meridian

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - A fiery wreck happened around 10:20 a.m. Wednesday on the interstate near the split of I-20/59 and mile marker 131 in eastbound lanes. It involved a log truck and two other 18-wheelers and a passenger vehicle.

Coroner Clayton Cobler said two people have died.

Multiple units have responded. Traffic is backed up.

News 11 has a crew on the scene. WTOK’s camera network shows the plume of smoke.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.