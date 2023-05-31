Deadly interstate wreck at 131 mile marker near Meridian

Fiery wreck on interstate at MM 131 backs up traffic
Fiery wreck on interstate at MM 131 backs up traffic(WTOK)
By WTOK Staff
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 10:44 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - A fiery wreck happened around 10:20 a.m. Wednesday on the interstate near the split of I-20/59 and mile marker 131 in eastbound lanes. It involved a log truck and two other 18-wheelers and a passenger vehicle.

Coroner Clayton Cobler said two people have died.

Multiple units have responded. Traffic is backed up.

News 11 has a crew on the scene. WTOK’s camera network shows the plume of smoke.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NCSD is actively searching for a murder suspect Tuesday evening in Newton County according to...
Active search for Newton County murder suspect
A Memorial Day stand-off between Zachary James and the Clarke County Sheriff's Department ended...
Clarke County Memorial Day stand-off ends peacefully
Pamela Morrow started donating 5 to 22 feet tall wooden crosses after she lost her oldest son,...
Mississippi woman donates crosses to those who’ve lost loved ones
FILE - Joran van der Sloot was reportedly injured during a fight in a prison in Peru.
Reports: Joran van der Sloot, suspect in Natalee Holloway’s disappearance, injured in prison fight, lawyer says
Keigan “Keig” Norwood
Rankin County elementary student dies days after crash involving ATV, car

Latest News

AL sample driver license for an adult
Uptick in fake online Alabama driver license renewal sites
Grab an item or 2 off today's checklist
Picture perfect weather continues
Fedex Express pilots
FedEx reaches tentative deal with pilot union
Experts push for stronger hot car tech to protect kids
New safety recommendations to prevent hot car deaths coming this year