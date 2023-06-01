Authorities investigating possible bomb in Picayune

Authorities are investigating a suspicious package after a person reportedly shot themselves...
Authorities are investigating a suspicious package after a person reportedly shot themselves during a Picayune traffic stop.(MGN)
By WLOX Staff
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 7:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PICAYUNE, Miss. (WLOX) - Authorities are investigating a suspicious package after a person reportedly shot themselves during a Picayune traffic stop.

Around 4:39 p.m., an officer conducted a traffic stop when the driver shot themselves, according to Chief Joe Quave.

While responding to the scene, officers found a suspicious package. Authorities cleared the area and called for assistance from the Biloxi bomb squad.

The driver, the only person in the vehicle, is in the hospital assumed to be in critical condition.

Quave said he will release further details when the bomb squad has finished their investigation.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fiery wreck on interstate at MM 131 backs up traffic
Four killed in multi-vehicle wreck, fire near Meridian
NCSD is actively searching for a murder suspect Tuesday evening in Newton County according to...
Active search for Newton County murder suspect
Roderick Tyrone Moss is wanted for capital murder in the death of Char’Dae Knowlin.
Suspect identified in Newton County murder
A Memorial Day stand-off between Zachary James and the Clarke County Sheriff's Department ended...
Clarke County Memorial Day stand-off ends peacefully
Antonio “Jack Boom” Clay, 23, is charged with murder.
Third arrest made in Jakavion Adams murder case

Latest News

Kemper County hosts Lunch and Learn
Kemper County Sheriff’s Department hosts Mental Health Awareness Lunch and Learn
Kemper County Sheriff’s Department hosts Mental Awareness Lunch and Learn
A few showers are possible as we kick-off June
Hello to a new month
Dede Mogollon says farewell to ‘Visit Meridian’ tourism - clipped version