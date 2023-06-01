Behind the scenes

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -With the recently renovated newsroom we were fortunate enough to have a front row seat at the new and improved modifications. From the many different screens to the jaw dropping visuals, it was all so surreal. The atmosphere was professional, fresh, and fun! Witnessing firsthand how warm the team interacted with one another, and being able to see an actual newscast in person was such a reassuring feeling for me to know that I chose the right career path.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.