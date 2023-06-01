City of Meridian Arrest Report June 1, 2023

Daily Docket
Daily Docket
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 1:25 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
NameBirth YearAddressCharge
JACOBY M DUNNIGAN19921819 12TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSDOMESTIC VIOLENCE
RODERICK M BUTLER1982305 43RD AVE MERIDIAN, MSSIMPLE ASSAULT THREAT
DANIELLE MCLAUGHLIN20021902 35TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSDOMESTIC VIOLENCE
Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from May 31, 2023 at 6:00 AM to June 1, 2023, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were no commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were no stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
At 11:45 AM on May 31, 2023, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 100 block of 15th Place. Entry was gained through a door.
Residential Burglary
At 4:10 PM on May 31, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 1700 block of 25th Avenue. Entry was gained through a window.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 3 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

