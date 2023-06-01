City showcases plans for revived Frank Cochran Center

Rendering of the outside of a renovated Frank Cochran Center
Rendering of the outside of a renovated Frank Cochran Center(City of Meridian)
By City of Meridian
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 3:29 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The City of Meridian has released new renderings of a renovated Frank Cochran Center at Highland Park.

The 16,184-square-foot multi-purpose building was closed in December 2019 due to a fire that caused smoke and fire damage to about an eighth of the structure. The City’s largest convention space with a seating capacity of 2,000, the Frank Cochran Center is primarily used for rentals and special events.

A new roof, new electrical and mechanical systems, a multi-purpose room that can be divided into separate rooms, and a modernized external façade will be among the amenities of the revived building.

Other features included a dropped ceiling, new lobbies and bathrooms, Luxury Vinyl Tile (LVT) flooring, new walling and other improvements. Additionally, the Meridian Parks and Recreations Department will be located there.

Advertising for construction bids has begun, with construction set to begin mid-month. Funding for the project is made possible through a $1.2 million CAP loan, $800,000 insurance and $1 million in bond money from the City of Meridian.

The new facility is scheduled to be completed by mid-2024.

