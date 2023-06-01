Cocaine trafficker gets 10 years behind bars, Rankin Co. DA announces

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 9:37 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
RANKIN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A Meridian man will serve the next 10 years in jail, after being sentenced by a Rankin County circuit court judge.

On May 23, Circuit Judge Dewey K. Arthur sentenced Kevorkian Dehon Grace to 40 years in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections, with 10 years to serve day-for-day, after Grace pleaded guilty to trafficking cocaine.

The sentence stems from an incident that occurred on November 18, 2020. An officer with the Pearl Police Department stopped Grace on I-20 for not having a license plate displayed and for speeding.

A press release from District Attorney Bubba Bramlett said the officer smelled burnt marijuana inside the vehicle, and upon a probable cause search, found 107 doses of ecstasy, more than 84 grams of cocaine, marijuana, THC wax, and other drug paraphernalia.

Grace was arrested on trafficking charges. After the Mississippi Forensics Laboratory determined the ecstasy was fake, a grand jury indicted Grace for trafficking cocaine, the release states.

