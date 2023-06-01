The Deeper Meaning Behind National Donut Day

MERIDIAN, Miss. - Since 1938, Americans have celebrated the gooey goodness of donuts on the first Friday in June. What many don’t know is that National Donut Day began in World War I when 250 Salvation Army women selflessly volunteered to travel overseas to serve front-line servicemen with these delicious fried confections, emotional and spiritual support and other essential supplies.

Affectionally known as ‘Donut Lassies,’ these young women are credited with popularizing the donut in the United States as troops returned home from war. The Salvation Army in Chicago was the first to celebrate National Donut Day to help those in need during the Great Depression and commemorate the Donut Lassies’ noble work.

For over 150 years, The Salvation Army has provided a wide range of essential services like food, shelter, and emotional and spiritual support to the most vulnerable and those in crisis.

“This National Donut Day, as citizens of Meridian, Miss., celebrate with a sweet treat, we are proud to remember that this fun tradition started with our very own volunteers over a hundred years ago. If you ask me, knowing that the day has its roots in the fight for good makes those glazed pastries taste even sweeter.”

To honor the history of Donut Day, The Salvation Army of Meridian will celebrate by handing out donuts and the official Donut Lassies recipe at The Salvation Army Family Store at 2306 N. Frontage Road from 10:00 a.m. to 12 noon Friday, June 2nd. Come out and enjoy a donut and visit our Family Store at the same time for some great things. Every purchase goes back into supporting the work of The Salvation Army right here in our own community. Come by and say hi.

For more information about National Donut Day, to learn more about local activities, and to donate, visit www.salvationarmyalm.org/meridian.