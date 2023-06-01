The heat is on for the first weekend of June

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

*Meteorological summer is here, and it’s going to feel like summer for sure by this weekend. Highs will climb into the low 90s both Saturday and Sunday, and rain will be hard to find. So, if you plan to spend extended time outside this weekend, make sure to practice heat safety: Dress light, stay hydrated, take frequent breaks if you’re doing anything strenuous, and enjoy as much A/C as you can.

As for Friday, highs will hover near 90 degrees. The heat of the day (and moisture riding around the broad flow of the Gulf disturbance) could help trigger a few hit and miss showers. So, keep an umbrella with you for outdoor plans in case a downpour finds you.

Next week, it looks to remain hot as an upper-level ridge of high pressure has influence on our weather. Stay tuned for updates.

Tracking the Tropics

There’s a new tropical cyclone in the Gulf, and it’s not a threat to our local area. It’s expected to briefly strengthen, as it moves towards Cuba in the coming days. Visit our Hurricane page for more info: https://www.wtok.com/weather/hurricane/

*Meteorological summer includes June, July, and August. Astronomical summer starts on June 21 this year.

