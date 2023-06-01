The heat is on for the first weekend of June

It's going to feel like summer for sure
It's going to feel like summer for sure(WTOK)
By Deitra McKenzie
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 6:37 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

*Meteorological summer is here, and it’s going to feel like summer for sure by this weekend. Highs will climb into the low 90s both Saturday and Sunday, and rain will be hard to find. So, if you plan to spend extended time outside this weekend, make sure to practice heat safety: Dress light, stay hydrated, take frequent breaks if you’re doing anything strenuous, and enjoy as much A/C as you can.

As for Friday, highs will hover near 90 degrees. The heat of the day (and moisture riding around the broad flow of the Gulf disturbance) could help trigger a few hit and miss showers. So, keep an umbrella with you for outdoor plans in case a downpour finds you.

Next week, it looks to remain hot as an upper-level ridge of high pressure has influence on our weather. Stay tuned for updates.

Tracking the Tropics

There’s a new tropical cyclone in the Gulf, and it’s not a threat to our local area. It’s expected to briefly strengthen, as it moves towards Cuba in the coming days. Visit our Hurricane page for more info: https://www.wtok.com/weather/hurricane/

*Meteorological summer includes June, July, and August. Astronomical summer starts on June 21 this year.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fiery wreck on interstate at MM 131 backs up traffic
Four killed in multi-vehicle wreck, fire near Meridian
Roderick Tyrone Moss is wanted for capital murder in the death of Char’Dae Knowlin.
Multiple agencies actively searching for Newton County murder suspect
Antonio “Jack Boom” Clay, 23, is charged with murder.
Third arrest made in Jakavion Adams murder case
The multi-vehicle wreck claimed three people from Meridian and one from Lisman, Ala.
Names released in deadly Wednesday wreck
1 officer dead, 1 officer wounded during standoff in Brandon neighborhood
1 officer dead, 1 officer wounded during standoff in Brandon neighborhood

Latest News

This is its initial advisory from Thursday 6/1
Tropical Depression #2 has formed on the 1st day of Hurricane Season
The calendar says June 1. But for Mississippi Power, it’s always storm season. The company has...
Mississippi Power crews are storm ready as hurricane season begins
Memorial Day Weekend traditionally marks the beginning of the summer tourism season. But it...
Here’s what experts are predicting for the 2023 Hurricane Season
Today's Weather - Avaionia Smith - June 1st, 2023