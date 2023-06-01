June brings hot temps and the official start of hurricane season

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy 1st of June! Today marks the official start of the 2023 Atlantic Hurricane Season. There is a disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico with a 50% chance of development over the next 2 and 7 days. It is expected to bring heavy rainfall and gutsy winds to the Florida Peninsula this weekend. Conditions are looking favorable for a short-lived tropical depression over the next couple of days. As Disturbance 1 inches closer to the Florida Peninsula possible chance of development becomes less likely through the weekend.

Partly cloudy skies remain in the forecast today. Highs are in the upper 80s and overnight lows in the mid 60s. A stray rain shower can be expected later this afternoon before rain clears nearing 5pm this evening . A very hot weekend awaits us with highs in the 90s. Stay cool, hydrated, and remember to check your car before you exit. and have a great day

