Knights fall in extra innings in game one

PEARL, Miss. (WTOK) - The West Lauderdale Knights drop their state championship opener to the Purvis Tornadoes 3-1 on Wednesday.

Knights’ ace, Ian Herrington, got the start on the bump, and it was Eli Lowe on the bump for the Tornadoes in game one.

Herrington won the strikeout battle, as he finished with 4, but it would be Lowe, who finished with 3 strikeouts, that won the pitchers’ duel, as he frustrated West’s batters all game long.

West Lauderdale just couldn’t get any momentum going at the plate, as they left several runners on base throughout the series opener.

A Knights’ error in the third inning led to a run for the Tornadoes.

A 1-0 lead appeared to be enough for the Tornadoes, until Knights’ short stop, Jacob Wooten, hit an RBI single that scored the tying run in the bottom of the seventh inning to force extras.

Purvis would score two runs in the top of the eighth inning, and that would be all they needed.

Tornadoes win game one 3-1.

After the game, Knights’ Head Coach, Jason Smith, said, “I just think we hit too many fly balls um other than that I just think they had a better day than us and we’ll just get back after it and see if we can force a game three.”

Game two of the best-of-three series is Friday, June 2, at 4:00 p.m. at Trustmark Park. Game two will be broadcasted on MYTOK.

A special thanks to Meridian Mutual Federal Credit Union for their sponsorship of the MHSAA state championship coverage.

