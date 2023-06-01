Man charged with aiding and abetting Hinds County escapee, sheriff says

RAYMOND, Miss. (WLBT) - A man has been charged with aiding and abetting a man that is still on the run after escaping the Hinds County Detention Center.

On Thursday, Sheriff Tyree Jones announced that Michael Lynn Allen, 45, is being charged with accessory and with aiding and abetting Joseph Spring, a man who escaped from the Raymond jail on Monday.

Meanwhile, the search for Spring continues. He was last seen in the Raymond area, around Highway 18 and Midway Road.

HCSO Deputies arrested and charged Michael Lynn Allen-45 with accessory and aiding and abetting on yesterday in the 500 block of Walker Lane during the search for Joseph Spring in the Hwy 18 and Midway Rd. area. The search for Spring is still ongoing. pic.twitter.com/4vq7WcA4GO — TyreeJonesSheriff (@TyreeSheriff) June 1, 2023

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.