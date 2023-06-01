Man charged with aiding and abetting Hinds County escapee, sheriff says

Allen is being charged in connection with helping an RDC escapee.
By Anthony Warren
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 2:06 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
RAYMOND, Miss. (WLBT) - A man has been charged with aiding and abetting a man that is still on the run after escaping the Hinds County Detention Center.

On Thursday, Sheriff Tyree Jones announced that Michael Lynn Allen, 45, is being charged with accessory and with aiding and abetting Joseph Spring, a man who escaped from the Raymond jail on Monday.

Meanwhile, the search for Spring continues. He was last seen in the Raymond area, around Highway 18 and Midway Road.

