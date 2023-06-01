Names released in deadly Wednesday wreck

The multi-vehicle wreck claimed three people from Meridian and one from Lisman, Ala.
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 4:31 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi Highway Patrol released information about those involved in a multi-vehicle wreck Wednesday that claimed four lives in Lauderdale County.

Collisions happened in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 20 about 10:20 a.m.

The people killed were identified as 42-year-old Kaycee Williams, of Meridian, and passenger, Kent Holcombe, 59, of Lisman, Ala., as well as 37-year-old Anthony Newell, of Meridian, and his passenger, Jennifer McCoy, 36, of Meridian.

Investigators said two 18-wheelers, a Volvo and Peterbilt, were stopped in traffic on I-20 East when the passenger car crashed into the Peterbilt. Then the International crashed into the passenger car, forcing the Peterbilt into the Volvo.

The Volvo tractor-trailer was driven by 28-year-old Xavier Chisholm of Bossier, La. The Peterbilt was driven by 50-year-old Raphael Garcia of Lehigh Acres, Fla.

The crash remains under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

