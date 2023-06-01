Newton County Supervisor District 3 candidate profile: Terry Wayne Vance

Newton County Election Supervisor District 3
Newton County Election Supervisor District 3
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 9:55 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Name

Terry Wayne Vance Republican Candidate Supervisor Beat 3 Newton County

List previous related work experience/political offices held

I have been self-employed for the last 35 years. Logging, Trucking, Chicken Farming, Horses and Beef Cattle. I have served as a Board member for the Louisiana Horseman’s Benevolent and Protection Association, an organization I belong to while training Thoroughbred and Quarter Race Horses. In 2011 thru 2014 I was appointed Chairman of the finance committee where I paid the bills and kept the budget balanced for our membership which consisted of over 5000 members.

Why are you running for office?

Running for Supervisor Beat 3 Newton County has been on my bucket list for a while, I would like to help Newton County be a better place to live and call home. Work on getting our roads and budget in tip top shape for our citizens.

What will be your top issue to tackle if elected?

My top issue if elected will be to do the best job I possibly can with what I have to do with while in office an treat every taxpayer with respect and equality .

