Brandon police officer suffers ‘significant injuries’ after shooting turns into standoff

One law enforcement officer injured during standoff in Brandon(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 6:22 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BRANDON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Brandon Police officer suffered ‘significant injuries’ after a shooting turned into a standoff Thursday morning.

It started around 1:30 a.m. on Terrapin Hill Road in the Crossgates neighborhood.

Officers received a call of a possible hostage situation, the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation says. “When they arrived on the scene, the subject fired shots at officers. One officer received significant injuries and has been transported to a local hospital.”

The Brandon Police Department says it began as a domestic dispute between a man and a woman.

When officers arrived, authorities say the man barricaded himself and took a woman hostage. Police say after hours of negotiations, he agreed to let her go but he did not surrender.

As of 7:44 a.m., several other agencies remain on the scene, including the Rankin County Sheriff’s Department, Pearl Police, and at least one SWAT team.

In a statement to the media, MBI said, “The involved subject remains barricaded inside the residence with unknown injuries at this time. MBI is currently assessing this critical incident and gathering evidence. Upon completing the investigation, agents will share their findings with the Attorney General’s Office.”

