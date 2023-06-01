Remembering Char’Dae Knowlin

News 11 hears from the family of the murder victim
Family of Char’dae Knowlin speaks on her life and accomplishments
By Cara Shirley
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Char’dae Knowlin was tragically murdered; her body discovered Tuesday, May 30th. News 11 spoke with her family as they traveled to Mississippi to bury their loved one.

“Char’dae Knowlin was my only sister,” said her sister, Delta Velez-Walker “Char’dae was full of life. Loving, caring. She loved to dance. Fashion; leopard print was God to her. She loved education. She was all about, you know, furthering her, furthering her career and her knowledge. Char’dae just graduated from college getting her master’s degree. Char’dae was fantastic”

Her mother, Charlene Velez, said “She was always wanting to ensure others were OK. She put their needs before her needs. That’s the type of daughter I gave birth to. She didn’t deserve this. Nobody does. But my child did not deserve to leave this world in that state. With that being said, Char’dae was well loved and liked by many, by many.”

Her family has created a GoFundMe to help with her final expenses. If you would like to contribute, you can find the GoFundMe here.

