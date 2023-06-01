The search is on for the 2023 Gerber Baby – here’s how to apply

The 2023 Gerber Baby contest runs through June 10. Babies must be between 0-48 months old.
The 2023 Gerber Baby contest runs through June 10. Babies must be between 0-48 months old.(Syda Productions via Canva)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 11:45 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – The search for this year’s Gerber baby is on!

Gerber opened the Photo Search contest on Wednesday to kick off the program’s 13-year anniversary.

However, this year, there is a twist – instead of just sending in a photo of your baby, Gerber wants parents to also submit their own baby photos, too.

Gerber’s panel of judges will look for the cutest photos of both parent and baby.

“This year’s program honors the full-circle journey from baby to parent in a fun way, uniquely connecting parents with their little ones,” Angela Madlangbayan, vice president of marketing at Gerber, said in a news release.

The winner will be crowned the 2023 Gerber Baby and will be featured on Gerber’s social media channels and marketing campaigns throughout the year.

The winner will also receive a $25,000 cash prize, baby clothing from Gerber Childrenswear, a year’s supply of Gerber products, and additional prizes from ezpz® and BÉIS Travel.

Gerber will also make a matching $25,000 donation of the winning baby’s cash prize to support March of Dimes’ maternal and infant health programs, which protect the health of families today and for generations to come.

The contest runs through June 10. Babies must be between 0-48 months old.

To apply, fill out the entry form on Gerber’s website here.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fiery wreck on interstate at MM 131 backs up traffic
Four killed in multi-vehicle wreck, fire near Meridian
Roderick Tyrone Moss is wanted for capital murder in the death of Char’Dae Knowlin.
Multiple agencies actively searching for Newton County murder suspect
Antonio “Jack Boom” Clay, 23, is charged with murder.
Third arrest made in Jakavion Adams murder case
Donovan Sherill Bourrage, Orlando Bourrage and Cordaryl Ford faced charges in federal court.
Three Kemper Co. men convicted on drug charges
NCSD is actively searching for a murder suspect Tuesday evening in Newton County according to...
Active search for Newton County murder suspect

Latest News

FILE - Spirit Airlines is experiencing technical issues causing delays for passengers.
Spirit Airlines passengers sees huge delays from technical issue
A flower hangs from a fence at the where on Sunday an apartment building partially collapsed in...
Residents of collapsed Iowa building were allowed to stay as reports noted crumbling wall
A small airplane crashed into a Detroit backyard.
Pilot, passenger walk away from small plane that crashed in Detroit backyard
Tony Cushingberry, 24, was sentenced Wednesday after pleading guilty in July 2022 to...
Indianapolis man gets 30 years for fatal 2020 shooting of mail carrier