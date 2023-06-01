Several Changes to WTOK’s Studio

WTOK's newer studio
WTOK's newer studio
By Diamond Paylor
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 11:52 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - With the construction of the new studio, WTOK now has a newly renovated place to call home. Several changes have came along throughout this renovation, along with a 4-mirror vanity to the right of the newsroom, this is a place where anchors, reporters and anyone else within the building can get ready for shows, touch-up their hair and makeup, or even take selfies.

“I love the new studio, especially the vanity area. It is a place where I can go get glammed up and still be on time for my 5pm show”, says WTOK’s News Director Emily Erikson.

Storm Team 11 now has their own desk with newer monitors to allow them to obtain the accurate predictions of the weather for that specific day and time, a wider green screen to give off more of a realistic look on camera, and a weather app that allows them to push out daily forecasts to people in our community.

The TMP room is occupied by people who operate the entirety of the shows. In addition, they oversee commercial breaks, operating a digital camera with the press of several buttons, and coding the show. Outside of the TMP room we have a designated spot where you go for microphones and your IFB.

