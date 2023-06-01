Spirit Airlines passengers sees huge delays from technical issue

FILE - Spirit Airlines is experiencing technical issues causing delays for passengers.
FILE - Spirit Airlines is experiencing technical issues causing delays for passengers.(KBJR/CBS)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 10:20 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Spirit Airlines said it experienced “technical issues” Thursday morning.

On social media, the airline said its website, app and airport kiosks were down.

The issues have resulted in delays and long customer lines at airports.

Spirit apologized but did not have a time frame for when the issue would be fixed.

Passengers flying Spirit on Thursday have two options - wait it out at the airport or request a refund and fly later.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fiery wreck on interstate at MM 131 backs up traffic
Four killed in multi-vehicle wreck, fire near Meridian
Roderick Tyrone Moss is wanted for capital murder in the death of Char’Dae Knowlin.
Multiple agencies actively searching for Newton County murder suspect
Antonio “Jack Boom” Clay, 23, is charged with murder.
Third arrest made in Jakavion Adams murder case
NCSD is actively searching for a murder suspect Tuesday evening in Newton County according to...
Active search for Newton County murder suspect
Donovan Sherill Bourrage, Orlando Bourrage and Cordaryl Ford faced charges in federal court.
Three Kemper Co. men convicted on drug charges

Latest News

A poster with pictures of Crown Prince Hussein and his fiancee, Saudi architect Rajwa Alseif is...
Jordan’s crown prince weds scion of Saudi family in ceremony packed with stars and symbolism
One person taking a drug for weight loss said she also lost interest in some addictive...
Weight-loss drugs may also curb addictions
A climber is alive after a sherpa guide hauled him down from below the summit of Mount Everest...
Sherpas pass up Everest summit in order to rescue climber
Memorial Day Weekend traditionally marks the beginning of the summer tourism season. But it...
Here’s what experts are predicting for the 2023 Hurricane Season
A flower hangs from a fence at the where on Sunday an apartment building partially collapsed in...
3 residents of partially collapsed Iowa building still unaccounted for, police say