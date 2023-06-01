Tropical Depression #2 has formed on the 1st day of Hurricane Season

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Right on cue, Tropical Depression #2 forms on the first day of hurricane season. This system is encountering some wind shear (which can hinder development), but overall, it has managed to pull itself together (literally). Hurricane hunters flew inside the system on Thursday, and they did find a closed circulation and winds sustainable of tropical depression status.

Further development is possible over the next day or so as it continues to meander over the Gulf then drifts across the SSE Gulf. It’s no threat to our local area. If it gets a name, it’ll be the 1st “named” storm of the season... Arlene.

However, it’s not the first system. Hurricane forecasters re-evaluated a system off the NE coast back in January, and they discovered it was indeed a sub-tropical storm (they aren’t fully tropical as strongest winds & strongest storms are away from its center). That’s why this new system is called TD #2, but they decided not to give it the first name of the season.

