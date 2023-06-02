Active search underway in Gluckstadt for man matching description of escapee

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 9:02 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
GLUCKSTADT, Miss. (WLBT) - An active search is underway in Gluckstadt, possibly for the second and final Hinds County Detention Center escapee.

Joseph Springs, 31, is one of two people who escaped the detention center on Monday.

According to Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones, a stolen black Honda confirmed connected to Spring was spotted by officers.

The driver and another occupant exited the vehicle on foot running.

Dozens of Madison County sheriff’s deputies along with other law enforcement agencies are on Weisenberger Road.

A Mississippi Highway Patrol helicopter is also circling Parkway East, a nearby wooded area, and K-9 units are aiding the search.

According to the Madison Police Department, one of the male subjects has been arrested, but he is not the Hinds County escapee.

The other person believed to be Spring is still at large and was last seen wearing all dark clothing.

Officers are still on the scene and armed. Roads near Parkway East east are closed to traffic.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office at (601) 352-1521.

