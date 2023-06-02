Burned body identified as missing Birmingham woman

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A burned body found Thursday night has been identified as a missing woman.

Birmingham Police say Jermiera Ivory Fowler, 31, was last seen May 31 around 4 p.m. in the 500 block of 41st Street North.

Fowler’s burned body was found June 1 around 9 p.m. in the 1000 block of Sellers Road in the Roebuck area.

The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office said Fowler had been shot to death and set on fire.

Police said Fowler told her family she was going to meet someone to make a purchase off Facebook Marketplace.

“We have not ruled that out but our detectives have uncovered additional facts that may not point solely to a Facebook marketplace meet-up,” said Officer Truman Fitzgerald with Birmingham Police.

Homicide in NE Birmingham (WBRC)

No arrests have been made.

