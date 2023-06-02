Community Bank sets up account to benefit fallen Madison officer

MADISON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Mississippi bank set up a benefit account for the family of fallen Madison officer, Randy Tyler.

Community Bank made the announcement Friday.

Tyler, a member of the Madison Police Department, and longtime member of the Ridgeland Police Department, lost his life in the line of duty on June 1.

Donations may be made at any of the 54 Community Bank locations.

“Community Bank is deeply grateful for Officer Tyler and his service to our community,” the bank said in a statement to the media.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.