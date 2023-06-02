Derrick McKey Basketball Camp kicks off

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -For more than two decades, former NBA player and Meridian High School Alum Derrick McKey has hosted the Derrick McKey basketball camp at Meridian High School.

McKey hosts this camp year in and year out to connect with kids and show them their life can be anything they make of it.

“Just them seeing somebody who’s been successful, who’s come from the projects and hopefully give them whatever they need to give. To strive to do something else other than the norm, there’s so many other negative things going on in our community, so if they can see somebody who’s gone on and big suffering and suffering, mine just happen to be basketball,” said McKey.

Kids love to come to the camp so they can make friends but also get better at the sport they enjoy.

“I love basketball, and I’ve been playing it since I was a kid, and the reason I like it cause I’ve been playing with my dad, and all my friends play it too, so it’s so fun to. Just go outside and play with them,” said Camper, Richard Blaylock

Many of the kids that attended had a smile on their face as they honed in on their new abilities. Many of them are excited to show off what they have learned.

“Because I’m happy that I can work on my skills and learn and learn new things. The jump shots are my favorite part,” said Camper, Alasia Love.

Kevie Dixon, one of the directors of the camp, received a special plaque for his contribution and dedication that he provides every year.

