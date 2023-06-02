Ed Abdella is cycling for another good cause this July

Abdella is traveling 1,200 miles in 4 days to raise money for Historic Merrehope.
Ed Abdella has a goal to raise $25,000 for the restoration of Merrehope.
Ed Abdella has a goal to raise $25,000 for the restoration of Merrehope.(Merrihope)
By Cara Shirley
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 8:39 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - On July 4th, after a huge kickoff celebration at Merrehope, Abdella and his team will hit the Mississippi roads in hopes to raise awareness for many of the historic buildings around Mississippi, with Merrehope being his main focus. Through donations, Abdella has a goal to raise $25,000 for the historic home located here in Meridian. He says he believes that is a doable goal.

“You know, we’re living in a city right now that’s watching buildings being torn down and it’s sad,” said Abdella “We just saw the E.F. Young hotel and I told the board members, I said I think people will want to get on board with saving Merrehope and they’ll do it by just remembering what happened to the E.F. Young hotel. That shouldn’t have happened and it’s sad. I can’t give them a check. For 25 grand, but I can ride.”

To donate to the “Bike around Mississippi” to benefit Merrehope you can scan the QR code on your screen or visit this website.

Ed Abdella has a goal to raise $25,000 for the restoration of Merrehope.
Ed Abdella has a goal to raise $25,000 for the restoration of Merrehope.(Ed Abdella)

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The multi-vehicle wreck claimed three people from Meridian and one from Lisman, Ala.
Names released in deadly Wednesday wreck
1 officer dead, 1 officer wounded during standoff in Brandon neighborhood
1 officer dead, 1 officer wounded during standoff in Brandon neighborhood
Fiery wreck on interstate at MM 131 backs up traffic
Four killed in multi-vehicle wreck, fire near Meridian
Dr. Char’dae Knowlin is the victim in the murder that was discovered on Tuesday in Newton County
Remembering Char’Dae Knowlin
Roderick Tyrone Moss is wanted for capital murder in the death of Char’Dae Knowlin.
Multiple agencies actively searching for Newton County murder suspect

Latest News

Five high school seniors were selected as recipients of MUNA Federal Credit Union’s Inaugural...
MUNA Federal awards scholarships to high school seniors
Lindsey talks about NBA finals with Will Royal
Announcement coming soon for the 2nd season at the Ellis Theater in Philadelphia
Mogollon has been the Executive Director for Visit Meridian Tourism for 10 ½ years.
Dede Mogollon says farewell to ‘Visit Meridian’ tourism