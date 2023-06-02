Ed Abdella is cycling for another good cause this July

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - On July 4th, after a huge kickoff celebration at Merrehope, Abdella and his team will hit the Mississippi roads in hopes to raise awareness for many of the historic buildings around Mississippi, with Merrehope being his main focus. Through donations, Abdella has a goal to raise $25,000 for the historic home located here in Meridian. He says he believes that is a doable goal.

“You know, we’re living in a city right now that’s watching buildings being torn down and it’s sad,” said Abdella “We just saw the E.F. Young hotel and I told the board members, I said I think people will want to get on board with saving Merrehope and they’ll do it by just remembering what happened to the E.F. Young hotel. That shouldn’t have happened and it’s sad. I can’t give them a check. For 25 grand, but I can ride.”

To donate to the “Bike around Mississippi” to benefit Merrehope you can scan the QR code on your screen or visit this website.

Ed Abdella has a goal to raise $25,000 for the restoration of Merrehope. (Ed Abdella)

