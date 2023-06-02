Governor Reeves touts Steve Hull Memorial Golf Classic

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

We are now less than a week of away from one of this area’s top charity golf tournaments.

The 19th Annual Steve Hull Memorial Golf Classic is set for Thursday, June 8th at the Dancing Rabbit on the Pearl River Resort. The event will feature 100 players from Mississippi and Alabama playing in honor of the late Steve Hull, a former head basketball coach at East Mississippi Community College and West Lauderdale.

“The Steve Hull Memorial Golf Classic is another great example of Mississippian’s coming together and supporting a great cause.,” said Governor Tate Reeves. “We all know that Mississippians are some of the most charitable in the entire country. It’s also hard for me to believe that it’s almost 19 years of the Steve Hull Classic and obviously this is an opportunity for the people of Mississippi to do great things for East Central Mississippi and the people who live there.”

The tournament is just about full but you can find more information by calling our very own Lindsey Hall or visiting our website.

