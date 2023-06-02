Man and woman arrested, charged with aiding missing Hinds County escapee

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man and woman have now been arrested in connection with the Hinds County Detention Center escapee, Joseph Spring.

According to Sheriff Tyree Jones, Kayce Knight, 36, was arrested and charged Thursday with accessory and aiding and abetting in connection with Spring.

This after Michael Lynn Allen, 45, was also charged with accessory and with aiding and abetting Spring on Wednesday.

According to Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones, Michael Lewis and Joseph Spring, both 31 years old, were missing from the Raymond Detention Center during Monday morning’s official headcount.

Lewis, 31, was captured shortly after his escape. Spring, however, is still on the run.

Their escape comes just one month after the last breach at the same facility.

