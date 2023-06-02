Meridian resident celebrates 107 years of life

Looking back at her life and how she has enjoyed this major milestone.
Looking back at her life and how she has enjoyed this major milestone.(WTOK)
By Diamond Paylor
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 4:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Turning 100 years old is a major life achievement for anyone, but a local resident has taken that seven steps further. Julia Mae Hunter-Rice turned 107 years old on Friday.

She was born on June 2, 1916. Ms. Rice enjoyed the day surrounded by her close friends and family. The family celebrated with cake and hamburgers. Ms. Rice danced as her loved ones sang happy birthday to her and even smiled throughout the celebration.

After speaking with Ms. Rice and her daughter, News 11 learned her secret for making it this far in her journey.

“Her secret is smiling and being fair. She always stood for that which is right, and so it is at 107, she’s still the captain of the ship,” said her daughter, Dorthy Dickson.

Julia’s other daughter, Anabelle Dickson, said a motto she has lived by is to treat people the way you would want to be treated.

