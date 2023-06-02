Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians has tribal elections next Tuesday

CHOCTAW, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians has its tribal elections Tuesday, June 6.

Misty Brescia, Director of the Office of Public Information, pointed out this year will be the first involving electronic voting for the tribe. Results are expected to come in much more quickly.

Tribal Chief Cyrus Ben is running for re-election. Former Chief Phyliss J. Anderson, who lost to Ben in 2019, is running for the office again. The third candidate for chief is Tarina Kay Anderson.

There are eight contested council seats on the ballot in Bogue Chitto, Bogue Homa, Conehatta, Pearl River, Red Water (2 positions available), Standing Pine and Tucker.

Read the list of candidates below:

