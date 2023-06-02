MUNA Federal Credit Union awards scholarships to local high school seniors

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Local high school seniors were awarded scholarships Thursday evening as they prepare to continue their education on the college level.

Five high school seniors were selected as recipients in MUNA Federal Credit Union’s Inaugural Community Scholarship Program, with each being awarded $1,000 to continue their education.

Applicants were asked to write a 500 to 700-word essay describing what he or she has done to give back so far in life. MUNA said they were pleased to receive more than 15 applications for the scholarships.

This year’s recipients are Cameron Davis, Guy Dickerson, Kamryn Isom, Haley Jenkins, and James Mayatt.

“It is an honor and I’m very thankful and grateful for the scholarship that I’m receiving. Hopefully, the plan right now is to go to law school at the University of Mississippi and so I’ll start that in the fall,” said Clarkdale HS recipient, Kamryn Isom.

“I’ll be going to Mississippi State in the fall and in my essay I talked about my plans of being a dentist and giving back to the community and how I served on various organizations while in high school,” said Meridian HS recipient, Haley Jenkins.

“The scholarship is designed for them to use it as they need it. It can be for college classes it can be for technical school, it can be for a computer if that’s what they need to go to school with. But we just realize that college or furthering your education in any respect is expensive so we just wanted to try to help with that a little bit,” said Muna Federal Credit Union CEO, Bo Pittman.

Pittman said they plan to expand the program next year--doubling the number of scholarships MUNA will give out.

