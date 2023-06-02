Southern Miss baseball player becomes first consecutive first-team All-American in program history

(AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)
(AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)(Matthew Hinton | AP)
By Garrett Busby
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 7:42 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - Southern Miss’ star pitcher continues to build his legacy as a Golden Eagles legend following an outstanding 2023 season thus far on the mound.

2022 Ferris Trophy winner and 2023 Sun Belt Pitcher of the Year Tanner Hall has been named a first-team All-American by Collegiate Baseball on Thursday, making him the first-ever Southern Miss baseball player to earn first-team honors in consecutive seasons in program history.

Hall has posted a 12-3 record with a 2.23 ERA in 15 starts this season. This year, the Southern Miss ace has thrown 97 innings and fanned 109 batters, while holding opponents he’s faced to a .194 batting average.

The Guardian Credit Union Sun Belt Championship Most Outstanding Player was the only starter in the conference to win nine of his 10 starts in league play.

Hall will start on the mound for Southern Miss on Friday as the Golden Eagles take on Samford University in the Auburn Regional at 1 p.m.

