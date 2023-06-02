Summertime heat is expected for the weekend

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

For this first weekend of June, get ready for the heat to get cranked up as we’ll be under the influence of an upper-level ridge of high pressure. Highs both weekend days will reach the low 90s (above the average). Plus, it’ll be muggy with dewpoints in the mid-upper 60s. So, when you factor in the humidity, that’ll make it “feel-like” it’s in the mid-upper 90s.

Showers are possible this weekend, but they will be isolated which means most areas stay dry. So, with little rain relief expected, it’s important that you practice heat safety: stay hydrated, wear light weight / light colored clothing, avoid strenuous activities during the heat of the afternoon, take frequent breaks from strenuous activities, and enjoy as much A/C as you can.

It looks like seasonable highs near 90 degrees will follow us into next week. However, an upper disturbance could bring a few additional showers our way for Monday & Tuesday. Stay tuned to Storm Team 11 for updates.

Tracking the Tropics

The tropical cyclone in the Gulf of Mexico is moving away from the U.S. coast. It’ll bring impacts to Cuba this weekend. The rest of the tropics are quiet.

