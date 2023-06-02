Tropical Depression #2 became Tropical Storm Arlene on Friday

It's the 1st named system of the 2023 hurricane season
By Deitra McKenzie
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 1:58 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

On Friday afternoon, what was Tropical Depression #2 strengthened into Tropical Storm Arlene. This makes it the first “named” system of this hurricane season, but it’s not the first system.

Back in January, there was a disturbance off the NE coast of the United States. At the time, it wasn’t deemed tropical, but the NHC re-evaluated that system in early May. They determined that the January disturbance did indeed have sub-tropical characteristics...so it was upgraded to a sub-tropical storm. Typically, sub-tropical storms do get named, but in this instance...they decided not to go back and name it. However, it will go on the 2023 Atlantic Basin Hurricane Season records as the first system of the season.

Because of this, the Gulf tropical cyclone that formed on June 1st was called Tropical Depression #2 (and not #1). Yet, it became the first “named” system (Arlene) since the actual first system didn’t get named.

Regardless, Tropical Storm Arlene won’t make a landfall in the United States. Instead, it’ll more than likely bring some impacts to Cuba as mid-level winds steer it south/southeastward by the weekend.

