Vietnam veteran charged with killing his Mississippi neighbor

Vietnam veteran charged with killing his Mississippi neighbor
Vietnam veteran charged with killing his Mississippi neighbor(WTVA)
By WLBT Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 11:33 AM CDT|Updated: 24 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CORINTH, Miss. (WTVA) - An elderly man accused of killing his neighbor in Corinth, Mississippi made his first court appearance Friday morning.

Corinth police charged Robert Allen with the murder of William Martin Lewis, 74. He received a $250,000 bond.

The judge set a preliminary hearing for June 12.

Corinth Police Chief Landon Tucker said Allen allegedly killed his neighbor Thursday on South Tate Street. A motive has not been released.

Allen then fled in a pickup truck. The Mississippi Highway Patrol stopped him a short time later in Union County.

Tucker said Allen is a Vietnam War veteran and a recipient of four Bronze Stars and a Purple Heart medal.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The multi-vehicle wreck claimed three people from Meridian and one from Lisman, Ala.
Names released in deadly Wednesday wreck
Looking back at her life and how she has enjoyed this major milestone.
Meridian resident celebrates 107 years of life
Dr. Char’dae Knowlin is the victim in the murder that was discovered on Tuesday in Newton County
Remembering Char’Dae Knowlin
The Wayne County community is reeling after three separate shootings sent two women and a...
‘They’re all connected’: Multiple shootings injure 2 women, 1 child in Wayne County
Mississippi Supreme Court Chief Justice Michael Randolph (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)
Federal judge dismisses chief justice in challenge to H.B. 1020; calls crime ‘cancer’ on Jackson

Latest News

Today Earth’s Bounty kicked off the month of June with their monthly farmers market over at...
Earth’s Bounty kicked off the month of June at Singing Brakeman Park
WLBT General Photo
Two dead after plane crashes near Tupelo airport
Opening Ceremonies of the 32nd State Game of Mississippi
Local vendors and boutiques line HWY 15 from Newton to Maben, MS - clipped version
There's a renewed push to make your commute along Interstate 65 a lot smoother. It’s getting...
ALEA on keeping teens safe on the road this summer