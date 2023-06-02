The Yellowhammer Cookie is now Alabama’s official state cookie

Governor Kay Ivey signed HB421 designating the State of Alabama official cookie June 2, 2023 in...
Governor Kay Ivey signed HB421 designating the State of Alabama official cookie June 2, 2023 in Montgomery, Ala. Montgomery student Mary Claire Cook submitted the recipe for the cookie. (Governor’s Office /Hal Yeager) (Hal Yeager | Alabama Governor's Office )
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 4:11 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Governor Kay Ivey made it official today, the Yellowhammer Cookie is now Alabama’s official state cookie.

Earlier this month, the bill to create a state cookie passed in the House and Senate after a 4th grader at Trinity Presbyterian School came up with the winning recipe.

Yellowhammer cookie recipe
Yellowhammer cookie recipe(WSFA 12 News)

On Friday, a Montgomery 4th grader and recipe creator Mary Claire Cook brought a batch of the cookies to Governor Ivey in her office. As the governor reviewed the legislation, she taste-tested the cookie for herself, gave it the stamp of approval, and put her signature on the bill to officially name the Yellowhammer Cookie the official state cookie.

“Sweet Home Alabama just got a little sweeter!,” said Gov. Ivey.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The multi-vehicle wreck claimed three people from Meridian and one from Lisman, Ala.
Names released in deadly Wednesday wreck
1 officer dead, 1 officer wounded during standoff in Brandon neighborhood
1 officer dead, 1 officer wounded during standoff in Brandon neighborhood
Dr. Char’dae Knowlin is the victim in the murder that was discovered on Tuesday in Newton County
Remembering Char’Dae Knowlin
Fiery wreck on interstate at MM 131 backs up traffic
Four killed in multi-vehicle wreck, fire near Meridian
Roderick Tyrone Moss is wanted for capital murder in the death of Char’Dae Knowlin.
Multiple agencies actively searching for Newton County murder suspect

Latest News

You might find some unique items during a community yard sale stretching 125 miles.
Local vendors and boutiques line HWY 15 from Newton to Maben, MS
One law enforcement officer injured during standoff in Brandon
More questions answered about what happened amid the Brandon standoff
After years of debate, Alabama taxpayers will get a break on the state’s grocery tax. It’s one...
Alabama lawmakers prepare for final day of legislative session
This pattern brings hot temps & low rain chances
Summertime heat is expected for the weekend
Derrick McKey Basketball Camp kicks off
Derrick McKey Basketball Camp kicks off