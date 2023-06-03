Arlene weakens into a Tropical Depression

Tropical Storm Arlene has been downgraded into a Tropical Depression.
By Chase Franks
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 12:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Tropical Storm Arlene has been downgraded into a Tropical Depression.

This storm hasn’t been all that impressive and has stayed away from land for much of its life and with winds of only 35 mph and a pressure of 1000 MB this storm will stay relatively weak. By Sunday we will see this storm move off into the Keys of Florida with winds roughly 25 mph. So expect this storm to continue to weaken as it meanders through the gulf.

Right now all else is quiet and we aren’t watching for any more development of another system so please keep checking back as more information comes out.

