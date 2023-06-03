Arlene weakens into a Tropical Depression

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Tropical Storm Arlene has been downgraded into a Tropical Depression.

This storm hasn’t been all that impressive and has stayed away from land for much of its life and with winds of only 35 mph and a pressure of 1000 MB this storm will stay relatively weak. By Sunday we will see this storm move off into the Keys of Florida with winds roughly 25 mph. So expect this storm to continue to weaken as it meanders through the gulf.

Right now all else is quiet and we aren’t watching for any more development of another system so please keep checking back as more information comes out.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.