Earth’s Bounty kicked off the month of June at Singing Brakeman Park

Today Earth’s Bounty kicked off the month of June with their monthly farmers market over at...
Today Earth’s Bounty kicked off the month of June with their monthly farmers market over at Singing Brakeman Park.(WTOK)
By Chase Franks
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 10:33 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Today Earth’s Bounty kicked off the month of June with their monthly farmers market over at Singing Brakeman Park.

After a rough start due to the weather, vegetable farmers are gathering plenty of crops, and farmers’ markets are starting to return to speed. There was plenty of fresh produce out at this Earth’s Bounty and there was also an opportunity to get your very own plant and try to show off your own green thumb.

We talked with Angela Barnard about the importance of farmers’ markets to our community and to her.

“I will be celebrating four years here in Meridian and this is one of the first events I came to in the city just to get some fresh air and fresh produce and I fell in love with it. I’ve made so many good friends and 8 months of the year I come here, and I hang out with my friends.” Barnard said.

The next Earth’s Bounty will be on the first Saturday in July from 8 a.m. until noon at Singing Brakeman Park downtown.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The multi-vehicle wreck claimed three people from Meridian and one from Lisman, Ala.
Names released in deadly Wednesday wreck
Looking back at her life and how she has enjoyed this major milestone.
Meridian resident celebrates 107 years of life
Dr. Char’dae Knowlin is the victim in the murder that was discovered on Tuesday in Newton County
Remembering Char’Dae Knowlin
The Wayne County community is reeling after three separate shootings sent two women and a...
‘They’re all connected’: Multiple shootings injure 2 women, 1 child in Wayne County
Mississippi Supreme Court Chief Justice Michael Randolph (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)
Federal judge dismisses chief justice in challenge to H.B. 1020; calls crime ‘cancer’ on Jackson

Latest News

WLBT General Photo
Two dead after plane crashes near Tupelo airport
Opening Ceremonies of the 32nd State Game of Mississippi
Local vendors and boutiques line HWY 15 from Newton to Maben, MS - clipped version
There's a renewed push to make your commute along Interstate 65 a lot smoother. It’s getting...
ALEA on keeping teens safe on the road this summer