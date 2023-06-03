Earth’s Bounty kicked off the month of June at Singing Brakeman Park

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Today Earth’s Bounty kicked off the month of June with their monthly farmers market over at Singing Brakeman Park.

After a rough start due to the weather, vegetable farmers are gathering plenty of crops, and farmers’ markets are starting to return to speed. There was plenty of fresh produce out at this Earth’s Bounty and there was also an opportunity to get your very own plant and try to show off your own green thumb.

We talked with Angela Barnard about the importance of farmers’ markets to our community and to her.

“I will be celebrating four years here in Meridian and this is one of the first events I came to in the city just to get some fresh air and fresh produce and I fell in love with it. I’ve made so many good friends and 8 months of the year I come here, and I hang out with my friends.” Barnard said.

The next Earth’s Bounty will be on the first Saturday in July from 8 a.m. until noon at Singing Brakeman Park downtown.

