Lighting strike suspected as cause of fire at 160-year-old Massachusetts church

A Massachusetts church was destroyed by fire for the second time in its 280-year history. (WHDH)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 12:33 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPENCER, Mass. (AP) — A fire that burned down a 160-year-old Massachusetts church was likely started by a lightning strike, a fire chief said.

The First Congregational Church in Spencer caught fire Friday afternoon, when a storm was moving through the area. Video showed the steeple falling as the building was engulfed in flames.

Spencer Fire Chief Robert Parsons said in an email Saturday that lightning likely started the fire. He said the building was a total loss.

No injuries were reported in the fire, which drew nearly 100 firefighters from close to 20 departments.

There has been a church in the area since the 1700s. A church on the site was lost to fire in 1862.

Spencer, in central Massachusetts, is about 10 miles west of Worcester.

A witness describes the scene of a church fire that destroyed the historic building. (WHDH)

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The multi-vehicle wreck claimed three people from Meridian and one from Lisman, Ala.
Names released in deadly Wednesday wreck
Looking back at her life and how she has enjoyed this major milestone.
Meridian resident celebrates 107 years of life
Dr. Char’dae Knowlin is the victim in the murder that was discovered on Tuesday in Newton County
Remembering Char’Dae Knowlin
The Wayne County community is reeling after three separate shootings sent two women and a...
‘They’re all connected’: Multiple shootings injure 2 women, 1 child in Wayne County
Mississippi Supreme Court Chief Justice Michael Randolph (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)
Federal judge dismisses chief justice in challenge to H.B. 1020; calls crime ‘cancer’ on Jackson

Latest News

I hope you are finding ways to stay nice and cool because it is hot out there. Temperatures...
Summer temperatures start out strong for the month of June
President Joe Biden addresses the nation on the budget deal that lifts the federal debt limit...
Biden signs debt ceiling bill that pulls US back from brink of unprecedented default
FILE - Joran van der Sloot sits in the courtroom before his sentencing at San Pedro prison in...
Key suspect in Natalee Holloway’s case moved to new prison ahead of extradition to US
Missing teens who got lost tubing have been found
WATCH: Rescuers find missing teens who got lost for hours after tubing