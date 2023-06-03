Local vendors and boutiques line HWY 15 from Newton to Maben, MS

By Tynisha Jackson
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 9:06 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
UNION, Miss. (WTOK) - You might find some unique items during a community yard sale stretching 125 miles.

The semi-annual Highway 15-yard sale brings in local vendors and boutiques lining Highway 15 from newton county to Maben Mississippi.

Coordinator Timmy Bozeman said this is their 7th semi-annual year to have this sale. He said it has grown tremendously throughout the years--with at least 250 vendors participating this week.

Bozeman said they see visitors coming from across the nation to shop in these small communities.

“We focus on helping the small communities from Newton to Maben. They’re getting traffic this week that they probably don’t get at any other time during the year. It’s just the revenue, the money that comes through here. It helps every community and we urge people that own a business or want to set up to be a vendor to contact me because we’re all aboard trying to help every community in this area to help these local businesses,” said Bozeman.

The last day vendors will be out on Highway 15 will be Sunday, June, 4 around 7 pm.

If you miss the yard sale this weekend it will be back on the first of October.

