MAX Tunes of June event

Today at the MAX past Sounds of Success students will be reunited for a special public...
Today at the MAX past Sounds of Success students will be reunited for a special public performance as part of the first Saturday at the max: tunes of June event.(WTOK)
By Chase Franks
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 12:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Today at the MAX past Sounds of Success students will be reunited for a special public performance as part of the first Saturday at the MAX: tunes of June event.

Every year at the MAX, sounds of Success students receive coaching from accomplished songwriters and get the chance to write and record music in the MAX’s state-of-the-art governor’s recording studio.

We talked with the event organizer about the importance of this event for the kids in this community.

“The students that are performing today were a part of this program and it’s giving them a stage to show off their talent and it’s important to us to see them succeed and show that their community is here, and we have their back.”

The next event at the max will be the Blues series on June 9th.

