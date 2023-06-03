Opening Ceremonies of the 32nd State Game of Mississippi

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The torch is lit and the 32nd State Games of Mississippi are officially underway!

The ceremonies started at 7 P.M. on Friday evening with the parade of athletes. Speeches, recognitions, and the oath of athletes followed. Finally, the torch was lit and fireworks ended a perfect night to get the three week event underway.

42 different sports involving over 5,000 athletes will be played through June 25.

“We have been doing this for a long time, this is my 22nd year to be coaching,” said Alliance FC soccer coach, Sonja Rowell. “It is a fun way to end the season with the kids and they have a blast.”

